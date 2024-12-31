Projected Lineup: Dec. 31 at Chicago

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are looking to go 3-0 in the Winter Classic when they meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago (4 p.m., TNT, MAX, TruTV, 101 ESPN).

The teams last met in an outdoor game in 2017, which reseulted in a 4-1 Blues win at Busch Stadium.

The projected lineup for Tuesday's matchup is based on Monday evening's team practice at Wrigley Field. If any lineup changes are available after Head Coach Jim Montgomery meets with the media on Tuesday, they will be updated below.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Nathan Walker - Alexandre Texier

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

