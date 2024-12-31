Projected Lineup: Dec. 31 at Chicago

The St. Louis Blues are looking to go 3-0 in the Winter Classic when they meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago (4 p.m., TNT, MAX, TruTV, 101 ESPN).

The teams last met in an outdoor game in 2017, which reseulted in a 4-1 Blues win at Busch Stadium.

The projected lineup for Tuesday's matchup is based on Monday evening's team practice at Wrigley Field. If any lineup changes are available after Head Coach Jim Montgomery meets with the media on Tuesday, they will be updated below.