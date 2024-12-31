Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks (Winter Classic)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. CT

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL

Watch: TNT, MAX, TruTV

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

While a majority of the world celebrates the new year with glitter and the anticipation of the infamous ball drop, the St. Louis Blues (17-17-4) and Chicago Blackhawks (12-23-2) will don jerseys in hopes of a Winter Classic victory. The teams will take their bitter rivalry to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field for the Discover NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve.

The Winter Classic began in 2008 as an annual outdoor spectacle around the New Year holiday to celebrate the origins of outdoor hockey, becoming a bucket list item for players and fans alike. This year, Chicago was selected to host the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2009.

Captain Brayden Schenn addressed the media upon his excitement leading up to his first Winter Classic.

“This is a special time just for the whole organization, families, everyone going to go check it out, the whole hockey world will have the attention of it and just spend the time with family and most importantly playing the game, playing outdoors,” Schenn said. “It’s a special time to live out a childhood dream, playing in front of a lot of fans in a historic stadium. So, we feel very honored to be one of the teams chosen to play.”

This showdown will mark the first Winter Classic rematch in League history, with the Blues taking a 4-1 victory in their initial faceoff in 2017 at Busch Stadium.

Not only will this game go down in Winter Classic history books, but it also marks the two teams’ 395th all-time meeting. The Blues and Blackhawks first clashed on Nov. 12, 1967, and soon ignited one of the NHL’s fiercest rivalries built on spite, history and passion. In the 57-year feud, the Blackhawks have the upper-hand with a 190-163-35-6 record over the Blues.

As the two teams have been preparing all season for this matchup, both Chicago and St. Louis had coaching changes in the last five weeks, adding yet another element of intrigue ahead of the most highly-anticipated game of the season.

The Blues hired im Montgomery on Nov. 24, after relieving former Head Coach Drew Bannister of his duties. Since Montgomery took the reins, the Blues have posted an 8-5-3 record. Similarly, the Blackhawks departed ways with Head Coach Luke Richardson after he led his team to just eight victories in 26 games this season and the worst record (8-16-2) in the League. The Blackhawks are now being led by Anders Sorensen, the interim head coach from their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

As the Blues travel north to the Windy City, they have the opportunity to etch their names in the record books and end 2024 on a positive note by securing yet another Winter Classic victory over the Blackhawks.