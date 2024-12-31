Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks (Winter Classic)

By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. CT
Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL
Watch: TNT, MAX, TruTV
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

While a majority of the world celebrates the new year with glitter and the anticipation of the infamous ball drop, the St. Louis Blues (17-17-4) and Chicago Blackhawks (12-23-2) will don jerseys in hopes of a Winter Classic victory. The teams will take their bitter rivalry to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field for the Discover NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve.

The Winter Classic began in 2008 as an annual outdoor spectacle around the New Year holiday to celebrate the origins of outdoor hockey, becoming a bucket list item for players and fans alike. This year, Chicago was selected to host the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2009.

Captain Brayden Schenn addressed the media upon his excitement leading up to his first Winter Classic.

“This is a special time just for the whole organization, families, everyone going to go check it out, the whole hockey world will have the attention of it and just spend the time with family and most importantly playing the game, playing outdoors,” Schenn said. “It’s a special time to live out a childhood dream, playing in front of a lot of fans in a historic stadium. So, we feel very honored to be one of the teams chosen to play.”

This showdown will mark the first Winter Classic rematch in League history, with the Blues taking a 4-1 victory in their initial faceoff in 2017 at Busch Stadium.

Not only will this game go down in Winter Classic history books, but it also marks the two teams’ 395th all-time meeting. The Blues and Blackhawks first clashed on Nov. 12, 1967, and soon ignited one of the NHL’s fiercest rivalries built on spite, history and passion. In the 57-year feud, the Blackhawks have the upper-hand with a 190-163-35-6 record over the Blues.

As the two teams have been preparing all season for this matchup, both Chicago and St. Louis had coaching changes in the last five weeks, adding yet another element of intrigue ahead of the most highly-anticipated game of the season.

The Blues hired im Montgomery on Nov. 24, after relieving former Head Coach Drew Bannister of his duties. Since Montgomery took the reins, the Blues have posted an 8-5-3 record. Similarly, the Blackhawks departed ways with Head Coach Luke Richardson after he led his team to just eight victories in 26 games this season and the worst record (8-16-2) in the League. The Blackhawks are now being led by Anders Sorensen, the interim head coach from their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

As the Blues travel north to the Windy City, they have the opportunity to etch their names in the record books and end 2024 on a positive note by securing yet another Winter Classic victory over the Blackhawks.

Blues tour Wrigley Field for first time before Winter Classic

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues are on the hunt for their third Winter Classic victory, while seeking to hand Chicago their fifth Winter Classic loss.

This matchup will mark the Blues’ third outdoor game, all of which have been Winter Classics. The Blues are undefeated when taking the ice outside, earning wins in 2017 over the Blackhawks 4-1, and against the Minnesota Wild in 2022, 6-4. In their two appearances the Blues have scored 10 goals, which is the most by any NHL team in the Winter Classic.

Nine members of the St. Louis roster have sported the Blue Note in at least one Winter Classic game, with defenseman Colton Parayko being the only player in franchise history to dress in all three events for the Blues.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington is expected to make his second Winter Classic start on Tuesday. In 2022, Binnington stopped 29 of 33 shots he faced, helping the team earn two points against the Wild. If he secures a win at Chicago, he will be the eighth goaltender in League history to win multiple outdoor games.

BLACKHAWKS The Chicago Blackhawks will face off in their fifth Winter Classic game on Tuesday, making them the most appeared team in Winter Classic history.

Although the Blackhawks have the most appearances, they have not had success in their four previous matchups. Beginning in 2009, they fell to the Detroit Red Wings, 6-4. Six years later, they lost 3-2 to the Washington Capitals, then suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Blues in 2017. Most recently they fell to the Boston Bruins in 2019, 4-2.

The Blackhawks look to change the narrative of their past Winter Classics by signing depth to their offensive forefront. Forward Teuvo Teravanien returned to Chicago after an eight-year hiatus with the Carolina Hurricanes. In 707 career games, Teravanien has 483 points (162 goals, 321 assists). Additionally, the Blackhawks signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi in free agency. Bertuzzi is fifth in points on the team with 18 (11 goals, seven assists).

In the first half of the season, the Blackhawks have seen a few injuries throughout their roster. However, they are hoping for veteran’s Alec Martinez (neck) and Craig Smith (back) to return to the lineup after suffering injuries earlier this month. Both players participated in morning skate ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. In 26 games this season, Smith has 10 points (six goals, four assists) and Martinez has four points (one goal, three assists) in 15 games.

The Blackhawks have missed the playoffs the past four seasons and they currently rank in last place in the NHL.

Crews build the rink for the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Forward Jordan Kyrou will enter Tuesday’s matchup with the most points among all players on both rosters in outdoor games. At the 2022 Winter Classic, he set an NHL single-outdoor game record with four points (two goals, two assists). All four of Kyrou’s points came in the second period, which is the most points in a single period by a player in any outdoor game. Kyrou leads the Blues this season in goals (15) and points (31).

BLACKHAWKS Connor Bedard has continued to make waves in his second NHL season. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2023 leads the Blackhawks in assists (22) and points (32). In 104 games, Bedard has earned 93 points (32 goals, 61 assists). The Vancouver native is on a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists) and will look to continue the run when he takes the ice for his first-ever outdoor game.

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues are one of three NHL teams to appear in multiple Winter Classics without a loss (NY Rangers & Washington).
  • Cam Fowler is expected to dress in his 1,000th career game on Tuesday. Fowler will become the first player in League history to celebrate his 1,000th game in an outdoor matchup. In 999 games, Fowler has 462 points (97 goals, 365 assists).
  • Fowler will become the 17th active defenseman in the NHL to reach 1,000 career games. His first game was on Oct. 8, 2010, at Detroit, becoming the second-youngest Anaheim Duck to make his debut (18 years, 307 days). Fowler is Anaheim’s all-time leader among defensemen in games played (991), goals (96), assists (361), points (457), and game-winning goals (18).
  • With a point on Tuesday, Kyrou would become the eighth player in NHL history to record at least five career points in outdoor games. He sits just three points shy of matching the most points all-time in outdoor games (Jonathan Toews / Henrik Zetterberg, seven points). With a multi-goal performance, Kyrou could match the most career goals in outdoor games (Tyler Toffoli / David Pastrnak, four).
  • Jim Montgomery will make his second appearance in an outdoor game as a head coach after he guided the Bruins past the Penguins during the 2023 Winter Classic. Montgomery can become the seventh head coach in NHL history to earn a win in each of his first two or more outdoor appearances.

