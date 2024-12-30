The St. Louis Blues will meet the Chicago Blackhawks for the second time in the Discover NHL Winter Classic after previously meeting in 2017 at Busch Stadium - the Blues won 4-1.

It is the first rematch in Winter Classic history.

Tuesday’s matchup will begin at 4 p.m. CT at Wrigley Field in Chicago and will be available on TNT, MAX, truTV, SN and TVAS.

The Blues will be making their third appearance in the Winter Classic, while the Blackhawks will be making their fifth appearance in a Winter Classic and playing in their eighth outdoor game overall.

Winter Classic By The Numbers

2(a)

Number of times the Blues have won in the Winter Classic (4-1 vs. Chicago, 2017 and 6-4 vs. Minnesota, 2022). If the Blues win on Tuesday, they will share the League lead with the Boston Bruins for the most Winter Classic wins with three. Currently, the Blues are one of just four franchises with multiple Winter Classic victories.

2(b)

Number of times Wrigley Field will have served as the host of the Winter Classic. The historic venue — home to MLB’s Chicago Cubs — hosted the Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings in 2009. Detroit won that meeting, 6-4. Wrigley Field will become the seventh venue to host multiple outdoor games, joining Commonwealth Stadium, Fenway Park, Heinz Field, MetLife Stadium, Yankee Stadium and Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

2(c)

Jim Montgomery will be making his second appearance in an outdoor game as head coach after he guided the Bruins past the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic. He also served as an assistant coach with the Blues at the 2022 Winter Classic in Minnesota. Montgomery can become the seventh head coach in NHL history to earn a win in each of his first two outdoor appearances.

4

Number of points Jordan Kyrou recorded in the 2022 Winter Classic in Minnesota, setting a single outdoor game NHL record (two goals, two assists). Kyrou leads all players participating in the 2024 Winter Classic in points and is just three points shy of matching the most points all-time in outdoor games (Jonathan Toews, Henrik Zetterberg, 7 points).