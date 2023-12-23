Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 vs. Chicago

perunovich_shot_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Scott Perunovich will get his chance to get back in the lineup on Saturday when the St. Louis Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks in their final game before a three-day holiday break (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Perunovich last played Dec. 12 vs. Detroit and has appeared in just 17 of the Blues’ 32 games this season.

“He’s a heck of a player. I’ve had the time to watch him play, I got to know him as a player and he wants to have success,” said Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister, who had Perunovich with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. “Tonight we have him in the lineup and we want to put him in a game we feel would build his confidence and give him the opportunity to have success. He’s a good hockey player… There’s always a confidence (issue) when you’re out (of the lineup) a little bit or when you’re struggling with your game… the players have to find their way sometimes.”

Based on Saturday’s morning skate, Perunovich will replace Tyler Tucker on a third defense pair with Marco Scandella.

Jordan Binnington is expected to return between the pipes after Joel Hofer’s 37-save effort on Thursday in Florida.

No other lineup changes are anticipated.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Alexey Toropchenko
Mackenzie MacEachern - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

