Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

BLUES After a difficult loss on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues bounced back in a big way for a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers. After three straight losses in net, Joel Hofer denied a career-high 37 shots to get back into the win column. The lone Panthers goal came after an unlikely bounce off the glass at the end of the bench.

"To be honest with you, that is the response I expected," said Drew Bannister, showing confidence in his roster. "It's a character team in there... They dug in there tonight."

The line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou continued their success, rebounding from a scoreless outing in Tampa to total eight points and drive the road win over the defending Eastern Conference champions. Since the Dec. 14 win over Ottawa, Kyrou, Thomas and Buchnevich have a combined 19 points in four games.

The Blues head back to Enterprise Center for a three-game homestand, surrounding the Holiday break with divisional battles against Chicago, Dallas and Colorado.

They'll host Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks with a record of 16-15-1, worth 33 points and sixth in the Central Division.