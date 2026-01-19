Sundqvist injured against Oilers

GettyImages-2248028060
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist sustained a skate cut just above his ankle in the third period of Sunday's matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.

Sundqvist got tangled up with Oilers forward Connor McDavid along the boards midway through the final period of play and was helped off the ice.

"Luckily it did not touch his Achilles," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery after the game. "So it's just going to be now, how long he's out, it's day-to-day... We know the cut was deep, I don't know how long that takes until he's back and has the flexibility in his ankle without hurting the cut."

Sundqvist has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 38 games this season prior to Sunday's game.

