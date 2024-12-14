Projected Lineup: Dec. 14 at Dallas

Cam Fowler is on his way to Dallas and the defenseman is expected to be in the lineup tonight for the St. Louis Blues when they take on the Stars at American Airlines Center (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

As of morning skate, and with the trade news breaking just before, the coaching staff had not yet determined where Fowler will slot into the lineup. However Head Coach Jim Montgomery said there is a "good chance" he will skate alongside Colton Parayko on the top pairing.

"You can never have enough good defensemen," Montgomery said. "And it's good with the way we've been using our top four, with the minutes, to have someone else come in who's going to be able to eat a lot of those minutes as well."

In addition to Fowler, Montgomery confirmed that forward Alexandre Texier will draw back into the lineup. It is expected that Brandon Saad will be out. The coach shared his thoughts when asked what the team needed from Saad:

"A little more productivity as far as creating more scoring chances, being in more consistent areas where goals are scored between the dots," Montgomery said. "That would be the primary focus."

While the Blues were hoping Radek Faksa could potentially return to the lineup on Saturday, the forward did not make the trip to face his former team.

Lines and defense pairings will be updated here at warmups once available.