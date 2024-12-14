Blues acquire Fowler in trade with Anaheim

Club also gets 4th-round pick in 2027; trades Biakabutuka and 4th-round pick to Anaheim

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Cam Fowler and a fourth-round pick in 2027 from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka and a second-round pick in 2027.

In addition, the Blues have assigned defenseman Matthew Kessel to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Fowler, 33, was originally drafted by the Ducks at No. 12 overall in 2010. The Windsor, Ontario, native has spent his entire 15-year career in Anaheim, including the past five seasons as an assistant captain.

This season, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound defenseman has appeared in 17 games, logging four assists and six penalty minutes. Overall, Fowler has dressed in 991 career NHL regular-season games, amassing 457 points (96 goals, 361 assists) and 261 penalty minutes. The 2017 NHL All-Star has also played in 62 career playoff games, totaling 33 points (six goals, 27 assists) and 14 penalty minutes. Fowler currently ranks 17th among active defensemen in career games played, 19th in goals, 14th in assists, and 16th in points.

Kessel, 24, has dressed in 26 games for the Blues this season, posting three assists and 10 penalty minutes. Originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, No. 150 overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has tallied 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 67 NHL regular-season games overall.

