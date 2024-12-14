Blues acquire Fowler in trade with Anaheim

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Cam Fowler and a fourth-round pick in 2027 from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka and a second-round pick in 2027.

In addition, the Blues have assigned defenseman Matthew Kessel to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Fowler, 33, was originally drafted by the Ducks at No. 12 overall in 2010. The Windsor, Ontario, native has spent his entire 15-year career in Anaheim, including the past five seasons as an assistant captain.