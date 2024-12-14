Preview: Blues at Stars

By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (14-14-2) look to turn the page when they take on Central Division foe the Dallas Stars on Saturday evening.

After earning three wins in their four-game road trip through Western Canada, the Blues made a pit stop at home, where they fell to the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday.

Adjusting from the Pacific time zone, it took the Blues two periods to find their rhythm. The Sharks were quick on the board to take an early lead before Jake Neighbours tied the game 10 minutes later. Going into the second, San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini was prolific, tallying two consecutive goals to regain the lead.

In the final frame, Brayden Schenn lit the lamp, but the Sharks responded 35 seconds later. Jordan Kyrou narrowed the gap, making it a one goal game with 12 minutes to play, however the Blues were unable to find the equalizer.

Following the loss, Schenn acknowledged the slow start but gave credit to his team for their persistence and determination in the third.

“We did what we should have been doing all game, and just getting pucks to the goal line and wear them down and create momentum in the offensive end,” Schenn said. “And that’s the good thing about this team; we never quit, never give up and we keep on pushing. Unfortunately we just didn’t get to our game early enough, didn’t have our legs early and they capitalized.”

The Blues' busy travel schedule continues. They fly to Dallas for a Saturday night tilt before returning home for two games, starting with the New York Rangers on Sunday.

STARS The Dallas Stars (17-11-0) are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

After a scoreless first period, the Predators scored three successive goals in three minutes for the lead in the second. In the final frame, Dallas’ Lian Bichsel scored his first goal in his NHL debut to put the Stars on the board. Nashville finished with an empty-netter to ice the game.

The Stars had a busy offseason. Most notably, veteran Joe Pavelski announced his retirement after 18 seasons in the League. Last season he was second on the team in points with 67 (27 goals, 40 assists). Additionally, former Stars Radek Faksa and Ryan Suter moved on to the Blues via trade and free agency respectively.

The biggest addition to their team this season is rookie Logan Stankoven. The 47th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft has already made his name notable on the stat sheet, accumulating 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 26 games.

The Stars have made the playoffs for the past three seasons, most recently falling to the Edmonton Oilers in the Conference Finals in six games. Currently they rank third in the Central Division of the Western Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Forward Jordan Kyrou scored his 11th goal of the season on Thursday and leads the Blues in both goals (11) and points (25). The Toronto native has goals in back-to-back games and is on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist).

SHARKS Forward Matt Duchene leads the Stars in assists (12) and points (29) so far this season. The former third overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft has earned 838 career points (353 goals, 485 assists) in 1,084 games.

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues will begin their third set of back-to-back games this season, visiting the Stars on Saturday and hosting the New York Rangers on Sunday. The team is 2-0-0 in their first game of back-to-back sets this season.
  • Defenseman Philip Broberg is expected to dress in his 100th career game.
  • Forward Robert Thomas recorded his 15th assist of the season on Thursday. He has a five-game point streak (three goals, seven assists), recording three multi-point games and two three-point games in that stretch.
  • Jake Neighbours scored his 10th goal of the season and added his sixth assist on Thursday for his second multi-point game of the year.
  • Colton Parayko recorded his 11th assist of the season on Thursday, giving him an assist in three straight games (three assists) and a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists).

