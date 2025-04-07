Projected Lineup: April 7 at Winnipeg

hofer_projected_CFA
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With the St. Louis Blues on a franchise-record 12-game winning streak, there's not much need for lineup changes.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery is expected to keep his forward lines and defense pairings the same as the Blues seek a 13th straight win and have a chance to clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a regulation win in Winnipeg and a regulation loss by the Calgary Flames.

Joel Hofer, a Winnipeg native, is expected to start in net for the Blues.

The Jets, who currently sit in first place in the Western Conference, are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer

