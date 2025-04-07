Projected Lineup: April 7 at Winnipeg

With the St. Louis Blues on a franchise-record 12-game winning streak, there's not much need for lineup changes.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery is expected to keep his forward lines and defense pairings the same as the Blues seek a 13th straight win and have a chance to clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a regulation win in Winnipeg and a regulation loss by the Calgary Flames.

Joel Hofer, a Winnipeg native, is expected to start in net for the Blues.

The Jets, who currently sit in first place in the Western Conference, are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.