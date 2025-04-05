Projected Lineup: April 5 vs. Avalanche

snuggerud_projected_CFA5
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With Dylan Holloway unavailable for at least a week with a lower-body injury, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery will have to adjust his lineup a bit for the first time in quite a while.

Montgomery hasn't had to change his forward lines much over the team's record-matching 11-game win streak, but Holloway's injury will force change, and Jimmy Snuggerud looks to be in position to benefit the most.

In practice Friday, Snuggerud was skating on the top line with Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas, and that's where he's expected to begin Saturday's game against Colorado as the Blues seek a franchise record setting 12th straight win.

"The good thing is, we have a lot of options (with Holloway out)," Montgomery said Friday. "You have (Zack) Bolduc, you have Snuggerud, you have (Mathieu Joseph). I don't want to split up the (Radek Faksa) line, they're too important to our team identity... Snuggerud has shown a lot, I love (Oskar Sundqvist's) line, I like it a lot. And moving Jake (Neighbours) with (Brayden) Schenn and Jordan Kyrou is going to allow me to get more ice time for Jake.

"After two games, (Snuggerud) shown us a lot. He's a hockey palyer, he's making plays and he's competing. As long as that maintains and stays up... I say that cautiously because this is the NHL, and to be an every day player in the NHL is not easy. You see it a lot with young players."

Defense pairings are expected to remain the same with Colton Parayko still out following a scope on his knee.

Jordan Binnington is projected to start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

