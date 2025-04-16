Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Dalibor Dvorsky to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Dvorsky, 19, has made two appearances with the Blues this season.

With the Thunderbirds, the Zvolen, Slovakia, native has dressed in 59 games, tallying 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) and 22 penalty minutes.

Dvorsky was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 10th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

