Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche

preview_COL
By Elise Butler / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Saturday, April 5 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (42-28-7) have made history again. With their 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, the team set a new franchise record with their 10th consecutive home win and tied a franchise record with their 11th straight win overall.

The 11-game mark has been reached just once before by the Blues - when it was originally set from Jan. 23-Feb. 19 of 2019. It also shares the longest win streak in the NHL this season with Winnipeg and is the longest active win streak.

Win No. 11 wasn't an easy one to reach. Despite a two-goal lead in the third period, the Penguins scored twice in the final 10 minutes to send the game into overtime. Forward Robert Thomas was the hero, scoring a power-play goal 2:12 into OT to secure the victory. Thomas ranks first in the League with 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) since the break.

"It's been a fun ride. We've beaten some really good teams and we're playing really good hockey," he said after the game. "We've just got to consistently be there every single night. That's what makes a great team and that's what we're on our way to be."

Even with the win, it wasn't all good news for the Blues this week. Dylan Holloway suffered a lower-body injury in the first period against Pittsburgh and did not return. The 23-year-old is considered week-to-week, with Head Coach Jim Montgomery ruling him out for at least the next two games. Additionally forward Alexandre Texier is dealing with an upper-body issue and is day-to-day and ruled out for Saturday.

AVALANCHE The Colorado Avalanche (47-26-4) rolled to a 7-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, clinching their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They join Winnipeg, Dallas and Vegas as the Western Conference teams to have already clinched a playoff berth.

Colorado got big games from a number of their players on Thursday, with Charlie Coyle, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews all registering three points with a goal and two assists apiece. Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves in net for his fourth win in his last five starts.

The win in Columbus was the Avalanche's fourth in a row on the road. They are now 5-1-1 in their last seven games overall, with their only regulation loss in that stretch coming against the Blues on March 29. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with St. Louis leading the season series 2-1-0.

The Avalanche currently rank third in the Central Division but fifth overall in the League. Their 98 points puts them seven ahead of the Blues in the top Wild Card spot and six behind Dallas in the No. 2 seed. If the playoffs started today, the Avalanche would be facing the Stars and the Blues would be matching up with the Golden Knights.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Jake Neighbours scored twice in the team's win against the Penguins, his first multi-goal game of the season and fifth of his career. The forward has 19 points in his last 19 games (eight goals, 11 assists). The 23-year-old has hit career-highs this year in both assists (23) and points (44). He ranks third on the Blues with 21 goals and shares first with six power-play goals this season.

AVALANCHE Cale Makar registered his 30th goal of the season on Thursday, becoming just the ninth defenseman in NHL history to reach that mark in a season and the first since Mike Green in 2008-09. Makar is now up to 90 points (30 goals, 60 assists) on the year, tying the career-high that he set in 2023-24. He has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last three games.

BLUE NOTES

  • Robert Thomas has reached 70 points for the third time in his career and is the seventh Blue in franchise history to record at least three seasons of 70+ points (Demitra, Federko, Hull, Sutter, Tarasenko, Unger).
  • If Jordan Binnington makes the start and earns a victory on Saturday, he would match the franchise record home win streak for a Blues goaltender at 10.
  • The Blues' last five remaining regular-season games will all come against the Western Conference.
  • Jordan Kyrou shares first in the NHL with nine goals since Mar. 15, while Robert Thomas leads the NHL with 16 assists in that span.
  • Rookie Jimmy Snuggerud earned his first NHL point in his second NHL game on Thursday, recording the primary assist on Jake Neighbours' third-period goal.

Related Content

News Feed

Holloway considered week-to-week with injury

Blues match franchise record with 11 straight wins

Thomas' OT goal lifts Blues past Penguins, to 11th straight win

Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

Fowler's OT goal lifts Blues past Red Wings for 10th straight win

Blues celebrate fans with Fan Appreciation Month presented by Schnucks

Binnington named NHL Third Star of the Month

Buchnevich breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Avalanche for 9th straight win

Blues sign Snuggerud to 3-year entry-level contract

Blues rally past Predators, extend winning streak to 8

Broberg, Thomas each has 4 points, Blues top Canadiens for 7th win in row

Jecho, Fischer sign entry-level contracts

Holloway named NHL Third Star of the Week

Kyrou stays hot, Blues defeat Predators for 6th straight win

Blues recall Dvorsky from Springfield

Maroon gets emotional after final game in St. Louis

Blues pull away from Blackhawks for 5th straight win 

Barkin' for the Blues Night set for April 1