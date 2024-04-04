Projected Lineup: April 4 at Nashville

By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

As the regular season winds down, the playoff race is heating up. And the St. Louis Blues will look to grab two big points on Thursday night as they visit the Nashville Predators (7 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu, 101 ESPN).

Following the team's overtime win vs. Edmonton on Monday, Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister will make a few small tweaks to his lineup entering tonight's game. One thing that won't change, however, is Tyler Tucker staying in on defense.

While Tucker played just 7:03 vs. the Oilers, his impact was significant. It was his hit and subsequent fight against Evander Kane in the second period that gave the Blues a power play, leading to Brayden Schenn's tying goal.

"I think at this time of the year and where we're going into, we're going to need that in our lineup," Bannister said. "And he certainly doesn't back down from anybody."

Kevin Hayes, who missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, did participate in morning skate and is expected to play vs. Nashville. Bannister said Thursday's lineup will have a few other small changes, though he didn't divulge them.

"This is gonna be a rink that's gonna be loud," Bannister said. "There's gonna be a lot of emotion to this game. So we've got to be able to stay focused in the moment at the time and make sure that - whether we're having success or at the time if something doesn't go our way - we have to just stay in the moment and keep pushing here tonight."

Jordan Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start in net for the Blues.

The below projected lineup is based on Wednesday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center and will be updated at warmups with any changes.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Sadd - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours 
Alexey Toropchenko - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Kevin Hayes - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Sammy Blais - Zach Dean - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko 
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

