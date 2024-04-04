Preview: Blues at Predators

PREDATORS The last time the Nashville Predators came to St. Louis, they kicked off one of the best stretches of hockey of any team this season. Starting with a Feb. 15 win over the Blues, the Preds would earn points in 18 straight, going 16-0-2.

However, they've since come back to Earth. Tuesday night, they were shut out by the Boston Bruins for a third consecutive loss.

Boston put on a defensive clinic. Linus Ullmark pitched a 31-save shutout, while the Bruins killed all four Nashville power plays.

"Obviously they're a good kill," Predators captain Roman Josi said, "but I think we just didn't execute well either. Just didn't execute well getting in, missing some passes. They just outworked us on the penalty kill. It was a 0-0 game, so if we find one there, it's a different game."

Instead, on the Bruins' last penalty kill, they caught the Preds in a line change. It resulted in a Charlie Coyle breakaway, and Boston broke the scoreless tie. Four minutes later, Pavel Zacha scored, and then David Pastrnak got the empty-netter, so the Bruins won 3-0.

Despite the losing streak, Nashville coach Andrew Brunette isn't worried. He said his team played well, but they didn't get the breaks they needed to win.

"There's going to be nights that the hockey gods are going to make you work a little bit harder to get back going," he said. "It is what it is, same with our winning streak. We just (need to) go straight ahead and worry about the next game."

The Predators' (43-28-4) run in February and March still has them in the top Wild Card spot, six points ahead of St. Louis. While the Preds likely won't miss the postseason, if the losing streak continues, the Blues have a shot at catching them.