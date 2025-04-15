Projected Lineup: April 15 vs. Utah

binnington_projected_CFA
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have a variety of ways to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, but the most simple one is just to get a regulation win against the Utah Hockey Club in their regular-season finale at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Philip Broberg will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in Seattle due to personal reasons, meaning Tyler Tucker is expected to sit out. Other than that, no personnel changes are expected for Tuesday's matchup.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Jimmy Snuggerud - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Nick Leddy

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

