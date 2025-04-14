When: Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com
Preview: Blues vs. Utah Hockey Club
When: Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. CT
Opportunity.
That's how Head Coach Jim Montgomery described Tuesday's game for the St. Louis Blues.
"The word opportunity, to me, is such a positive word," he said. "It's an opportunity to seize the moment and to do something special. That's what's in front of us."
The Blues (43-30-8) host the Utah Hockey Club (37-30-13) on Tuesday night with the chance to punch their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Win in regulation, and they're in. Anything but that, and they'll need a little help from other teams to lock up their spot.
After winning a franchise-record 12 consecutive games to get back into the race, St. Louis struggled on their recent road trip, picking up just one point over three contests. But the Blues believe in themselves and their game as they take on the challenge in front of their home crowd.
"This is what we play for," said captain Brayden Schenn. "Chances like this and opportunities like this are what make the game exciting. And to go out there and play hard for one another and play hard in front of our fans, I think we're all looking forward to the opportunity."
One thing the Blues will lean on is their experience throughout the lineup, especially on the defensive side. Every defenseman expected to dress on Tuesday has played in at least a Conference Final series. Included in that list is Philip Broberg, who is available after missing Saturday's game. Broberg was an integral part of the Edmonton Oilers squad that made it to the Stanley Cup Final last year.
Additionally the team still has five players from their 2019 championship season and numerous others who have had success on a big stage.
"There's a lot of experience in winning throughout our lineup, and I expect those guys to lead us," Montgomery said.
Standing in their way is a young but talented team in the Utah Hockey Club. While they have been eliminated from playoff contention for this year, the team is 4-1-1 in April and was in the race up until recently.
After closing out their home slate last week, Utah finishes their inaugural season with a three-game road trip. They started it on a good note with an impressive 5-3 win against the Dallas Stars. Then on Monday night they visit the Nashville Predators before Tuesday's finale at Enterprise Center.
This will be the fourth and final matchup between the Blues and Utah in 2024-25. The latter won the first two contests, while St. Louis won their latest matchup in early February.
While the Blues dropped their only home tilt between the two this season, they have enjoyed recent success in their barn. The team has won 11 straight games at Enterprise Center dating back to Feb. 23, while Jordan Binnington has a personal 10-game win home win streak.
"The excitement's going to be in the building, the excitement's going to be there in the locker room, and we have to go out there and get the job done," Schenn said.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Robert Thomas extended his point streak to 11 games with an assist on Saturday. The forward has four goals and 19 assists in that span, the longest active streak in the NHL. He leads the Blues in both points (79) and assists (58) this season. With one more point, Thomas would become the first Blue with back-to-back 80-point seasons since Brett Hull (1995-97).
UTAH HOCKEY CLUB Logan Cooley has had an impressive sophomore season for Utah, collecting 62 points (24 goals, 38 assists) in 73 games, including six points (two goals, four assists) in his last three games. The former college linemate of Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud, Cooley has accrued 106 points (44 goals, 62 assists) in 155 games in his NHL career.
REMEMBERING GREG MILLEN
The Blues will hold a moment of silence before Tuesday's game to honor the life of former goaltender Greg Millen, who wore the Blue Note from 1985-89.
The team issued a statement on Millen's passing from Chairman Tom Stillman: “Greg Millen embodied all that the hockey community in Canada, the United States and the St. Louis community reveres about our game. Greg’s passion and enthusiasm for his teammates and fans was without peer. The St. Louis Blues are honored that Greg spent many of his finest seasons wearing the Blue Note, and those memories will endure forever. The fact he was also respected by our fans prior to his arrival in St. Louis, and beloved well after his career with the Blues, says everything about Greg Millen as a player and person, and why the St. Louis Blues will miss him dearly. Greg’s family and friends are in our hearts, today and always.”
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues enter Tuesday's game on an 11-game home win streak, which is the longest in franchise history and tied for longest home win streak in the NHL this season.
- Jordan Binnington has won 10 straight home games and can set a franchise record with his 11th consecutive home win.
- The Blues are 7-1-0 in their last eight games against Central Division teams and 28-16-5 against the Western Conference this season.
- St. Louis defensemen have combined for 46 goals this season, which ranks third in the NHL and is the most combined goals by franchise blueliners in one season since 2018-19 (also 46).
- Colton Parayko returned to action on Saturday after missing 17 games due to injury. He scored his 16th goal of the season in the contest, extending his career-high in goals and setting a new career-high in points with 36.