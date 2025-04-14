How the Blues can clinch a playoff spot Tuesday

The St. Louis Blues can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 46th time in franchise history on Tuesday in one of the following ways:

1. The Blues beat the Utah Hockey Club in regulation.

2. The Blues beat Utah in overtime or a shootout AND the Calgary Flames don't win in regulation vs. the Vegas Golden Knights.

3. The Blues beat Utah in overtime or a shootout AND the Minnesota Wild lose to the Anaheim Ducks in regulation.

4. Blues fall to Utah in overtime or a shootout AND the Flames lose to the Golden Knights in any fashion.

5. Blues fall to Utah in regulation AND the Flames lose to Vegas in regulation.

All games necessary for these scenarios will be played on Tuesday.

Single game tickets for the potential first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.