Preview: Blues vs. Maple Leafs

Preview_TOR
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Leaf it to the Blues:

The St. Louis Blues close out their homestand Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Riding a three-game win streak, St. Louis looks to keep rolling after a 2–1 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. With two games left in March, the Blues have won nine of their last 12 contests, continuing to build momentum at the perfect time.

Toronto opens a four-game road trip in St. Louis after back-to-back wins over the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers earlier this week. With both teams battling for position in their respective conferences, the Blues are looking to rake in a win before heading out on a four-game Western Conference road trip.

🕒 When: Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@TOR: Dvorsky scores PPG to tie the score

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Maple Leafs will meet for their second and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues are 4-2-2 in their last eight games against Toronto.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 18 at TOR | TOR 3, STL 2 OT

March 28 vs. TOR, 6 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: DYLAN HOLLOWAY

Dylan Holloway delivered in the clutch Thursday, scoring the overtime winner with just seconds remaining to earn First Star honors against San Jose. It was his fifth multi-point game of the season, and he now has five points (3g, 2a) in his last five games. Since Feb. 26, Holloway leads the NHL with a +19 rating, continuing to make an impact on both ends of the ice.

MAPLE LEAFS: JOHN TAVARES

Center John Tavares has been on a hot streak, recording six points (3g, 3a) in his last five games. He was named Second Star of the Game on March 24 against Boston and ranks second on the Maple Leafs in points (61) and goals (26) and third in assists (35).

SJS@STL: Holloway wins it in OT with 2.4 left

BLUES BUZZ

  • Doug Armstrong will serve his 1,231st game as the Blues GM on Saturday, passing Frank Selke Sr. (Montreal) for sole possession of 16th all-time among GMs for games with a single franchise.
  • The Blues have an 88.2 percent penalty kill in March, which leads the NHL.
  • Jimmy Snuggerud leads all rookies in the NHL in March with 14 points and a +13 rating. He shares first among all rookies with six goals and ranks third among all rookies with eight assists.

UP NEXT

  • March 30 - Blues at Sharks
  • April 1 - Blues at Kings
  • April 3 - Blues at Ducks

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