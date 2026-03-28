Preview: Blues vs. Maple Leafs

Leaf it to the Blues:

The St. Louis Blues close out their homestand Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Riding a three-game win streak, St. Louis looks to keep rolling after a 2–1 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. With two games left in March, the Blues have won nine of their last 12 contests, continuing to build momentum at the perfect time.

Toronto opens a four-game road trip in St. Louis after back-to-back wins over the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers earlier this week. With both teams battling for position in their respective conferences, the Blues are looking to rake in a win before heading out on a four-game Western Conference road trip.