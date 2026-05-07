Win a road trip with the Blues next season

Bid on a team trip to benefit American Cancer Society; other auction items include autographed Blues jerseys

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By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Want to take a road trip with the St. Louis Blues next season?

It could happen!

Fans can bid in an online auction for a chance to win a trip for two to see the Blues in either California, New York or Florida. The trip includes two seats on the Blues' plane, two tickets to the game(s), an opportunity to watch the morning skate, dinner with the Blues' broadcasters and hotel accommodations.

Other items available in the auction include autographed Blues jerseys from legends Bernie Federko, Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Barret Jackman and Martin Brodeur.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the American Cancer Society, which is hoping to raise more than $400,000 through the auction and the 2026 St. Louis Golf Classic on May 11 to fund live-saving research and free programs and services for cancer patients and their families. 

The auction is open until 3 p.m. CT on Monday, May 11. Fans can also make a donation online to support the cause.

To bid and learn more, visit stlouis.acsgolf.org.

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