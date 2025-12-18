Blues partner with FanDuel Sports Network, Gray Media to simulcast select games

The St. Louis Blues, FanDuel Sports Network, and Gray Media are partnering to simulcast select Blues games this season on KMOV First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest in St. Louis and affiliate stations in 10 additional television markets. This marks the second consecutive year select Blues games will be available for fans to watch on local over-the-air television across the Blues’ broadcast territory covering more than 4.8 million television households.

In partnership with the St. Louis Blues and FanDuel Sports Network, the stations will offer four games over-the-air during the stretch run of this season. This arrangement creates an opportunity for new groups of viewers in the Midwest to watch their favorite hockey team via antenna as well as popular cable, satellite and streaming providers.

“This new simulcast partnership builds on the popularity of the over-the-air games we provided our fans last season as we continue our efforts to reach more fans where they choose to watch Blues hockey,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO, Business Operations. “FanDuel Sports Network and Gray Media are tremendous partners and we expect their combined reach to further grow our ratings success through unprecedented over-the-air, linear, and direct-to-consumer access.”

The following four games, including pre and post-game coverage, will air live on the following dates and channels in St. Louis. Viewers in affiliate markets should check local listings or stlouisblues.com/watch for broadcast windows and channels for each game:

Saturday, December 27 vs. Nashville Predators (7 p.m. CT) – FanDuel Sports Network, KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system)

– FanDuel Sports Network, KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system) Friday, January 2 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2 p.m. CT) – FanDuel Sports Network, KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system)

– FanDuel Sports Network, KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system) Friday, January 9 at Utah Mammoth (8 p.m. CT) – FanDuel Sports Network, KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system)

– FanDuel Sports Network, KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system) Saturday, March 28 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6 p.m. CT) – FanDuel Sports Network, KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system)

"Partnering with the Blues and Gray Media creates an opportunity for us to showcase the high quality of our telecasts to additional viewers and give them a sample of what they can see all season long on FanDuel Sports Network," said Sarah Tourville, Executive Vice President, Team Partnerships at FanDuel Sports Network.

FanDuel Sports Network is available throughout the entire Blues’ broadcast territory, which includes Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa on Cox, DIRECTV (satellite and streaming), Fubo, Mediacom, Spectrum, U-verse and Xfinity. Viewers can subscribe directly to the network at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com or in the FanDuel Sports Network app with a Season Pass, monthly or annual subscription. The network is also available as an add-on subscription through Prime Video at Amazon.com/FDSN.

In addition to the four simulcast games, the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame presented by First Community 2026 Induction Ceremony will air exclusively on Matrix Midwest on Monday, January 12 at 8 p.m. Prior to the live airing of the 2026 ceremony, the 2024 Induction Ceremony will air from 4-6 p.m. and the 2025 Induction Ceremony will air from 6-8 p.m. on Matrix Midwest. First Alert 4 will air a special 30-minute Hall of Fame program on Friday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m.

In Matrix Midwest’s growing library of Blues programming, fans can also relive memorable moments from the team’s history with the continued airing of Classic St. Louis Blues Games on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Matrix Midwest.

"As a life-long St. Louisan and Blues fan, I'm thrilled we're bringing even more games and programs to our viewers here and across four states this season," said JD Sosnoff, General Manager of KMOV-TV & Matrix Midwest. "Last year’s incredible viewership created the momentum to not only continue the simulcast of games, but to expand upon the offerings. There's nothing better than making these games available to everyone, over-the-air across our region, while continuing to celebrate the Blues’ storied legacy by airing the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony along with Blues Classic games."

While KMOV First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest will simulcast the FanDuel Sports Network broadcasts in the St. Louis market and into Illinois, Gray Media will distribute the simulcasts to various markets throughout Missouri and into Iowa, Kansas, and Indiana. The additional markets include Kansas City (KCTV & KSMO), Springfield (KYCW), Cape Girardeau (KFVS), Quincy, IL (WGEM), Peoria, IL (WEEK), Topeka, KS (WIBW), Cedar Rapids, IA (KCRG), Davenport, IA (KWQC), Evansville, IN (WFIE), and Ottumwa, IA (KYOU).

Gray Media will simulcast FanDuel Sports Network’s production of the games. The Blues broadcast team consists of play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber, game analyst Joey Vitale, host/rinkside reporter Andy Strickland, host Scott Warmann, and pre/postgame analysts Bernie Federko, Chris Pronger and Jamie Rivers. FanDuel Sports Network is the home of Blues hockey this season with the network broadcasting and streaming 68 games during the 2025-26 regular season.

FanDuel Sports Network’s simulcast distribution of the game broadcasts to Gray Media will include its full pre and post-game coverage. All Blues broadcasts are available to a radio audience on 101 ESPN Radio and throughout the Blues radio network.

About FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network is a fan-first local sports media platform owned by Main Street Sports Group. FanDuel Sports Network Midwest is a local destination for the St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Cardinals, Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies. The network presents more live, local sports programming than any other networks in the market, serving fans in Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. For more information and content, visit fanduelsportsnetwork.com.

About Matrix Midwest

Matrix Midwest is a provider of sports, lifestyle and entertainment programming for the St. Louis region. Matrix Midwest is owned by Gray Media. available now over-the-air on channel 32 and channel 6 on Spectrum/Charter. Based out of St. Louis, Matrix Midwest operates alongside sister station, First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV).

About First Alert 4

First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV) is a local media organization in St. Louis, MO. Serving the Midwest since 1954, KMOV is an award-winning provider of local news, weather, sports and entertainment content on multiple broadcast and digital platforms. First Alert 4 is owned by Gray Media.