Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Toronto

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas is expected to return to the lineup for the St. Louis Blues when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. 

Thomas left Tuesday's win against Washington after an incident with Pierre-Luc Dubois, who received a match penalty. He missed Thursday's game, but was back on the ice for the team's morning skate Saturday. 

With Thomas back in his spot on the top line, the rest of the lineup will revert back to its previous alignment. 

Justin Holl will take the place of Matthew Kessel on defense. Goaltender Jordan Binnington will get the start in net. 

The puck drops at 6 p.m. Saturday. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest. The radio feed will be available on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Pius Suter

Defense

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Justin Holl

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

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