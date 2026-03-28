Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Toronto

Robert Thomas is expected to return to the lineup for the St. Louis Blues when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Thomas left Tuesday's win against Washington after an incident with Pierre-Luc Dubois, who received a match penalty. He missed Thursday's game, but was back on the ice for the team's morning skate Saturday.

With Thomas back in his spot on the top line, the rest of the lineup will revert back to its previous alignment.

Justin Holl will take the place of Matthew Kessel on defense. Goaltender Jordan Binnington will get the start in net.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. Saturday. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest. The radio feed will be available on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.