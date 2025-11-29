Preview: Blues vs. Mammoth

THE OPPONENT

The Utah Mammoth enter the matchup as a fast, skilled group led by Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz, who share the team lead with 22 points through 24 games. Captain Clayton Keller remains a steady offensive threat, while additions like Dylan Guenther have added depth to their scoring. Though the Mammoth are still building consistency, especially in tight games, they’re a quick-strike team with enough talent up front to swing momentum in a hurry—making them a dangerous opponent.

The Blues and Mammoth square off for the second of four meetings this season, with two more still ahead on Jan. 9 and April 16 in Salt Lake City. Since the Mammoth moved to Salt Lake City, the Blues are 2-3-0 against them overall and 1-2-0 on home ice. Special teams have been a bright spot in the matchup—St. Louis has struck for a power-play goal in three of the last four games against Utah, going 5-for-16 (31.3 percent) over that stretch. Offensively, Jordan Kyrou has paced the Blues with four goals vs. the Mammoth since last season, while Pavel Buchnevich leads the way with five assists and seven points in the series.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 23 vs. UTA | UTA 7, STL 4

Nov. 29 vs. UTA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 9 at UTA, 8 p.m. CT

April 16 at UTA, 7 p.m. CT