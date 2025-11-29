Preview: Blues vs. Mammoth

Gameday Preview
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

The Blues return to action on the second half of a back-to-back after skating away with a hard-earned win Friday afternoon. With momentum on their side and little time to rest, St. Louis looks to carry that same compete level into Saturday's matchup, aiming to stack victories and keep the energy rolling.

🕒 When: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 8-10-7
  • Power Play: 21.5 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 74.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.68 / 3.56
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.6 / 27.7
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.6
UTAH MAMMOTH
  • Record: 12-10-3
  • PP: 14.1 percent
  • PK: 80.3 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.08 / 3.04
  • Shots for / against per game: 29.1 / 24.2
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 46.5

UTA@STL: Walker scores with stellar pass from Sundqvist

THE OPPONENT

The Utah Mammoth enter the matchup as a fast, skilled group led by Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz, who share the team lead with 22 points through 24 games. Captain Clayton Keller remains a steady offensive threat, while additions like Dylan Guenther have added depth to their scoring. Though the Mammoth are still building consistency, especially in tight games, they’re a quick-strike team with enough talent up front to swing momentum in a hurry—making them a dangerous opponent.

The Blues and Mammoth square off for the second of four meetings this season, with two more still ahead on Jan. 9 and April 16 in Salt Lake City. Since the Mammoth moved to Salt Lake City, the Blues are 2-3-0 against them overall and 1-2-0 on home ice. Special teams have been a bright spot in the matchup—St. Louis has struck for a power-play goal in three of the last four games against Utah, going 5-for-16 (31.3 percent) over that stretch. Offensively, Jordan Kyrou has paced the Blues with four goals vs. the Mammoth since last season, while Pavel Buchnevich leads the way with five assists and seven points in the series.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 23 vs. UTA | UTA 7, STL 4

Nov. 29 vs. UTA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 9 at UTA, 8 p.m. CT

April 16 at UTA, 7 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Justin Faulk will take center stage tonight as the Blues celebrate his milestone of reaching 1,000 NHL games. Faulk crossed the 1,000-game mark Nov. 18, and Saturday's ceremony offers a special moment to honor his leadership and dedication. On the ice, Faulk remains a steady force on the blue line, tallying six goals and seven assists so far this year. His blend of experience, poise and offensive ability continues to drive the Blues’ backend, making him a fitting spotlight player on a night honoring his impressive career.

UTAH MAMMOTH

Logan Cooley has been one of the league’s breakout stars this season, posting 22 points (13g, 9a) through 24 games. The 21-year-old center brings elite speed and creativity, and he’s already proven he can take over a game — highlighted by his five-point explosion against Vegas earlier this season, where he piled up four goals and an assist. With dynamic puck skills and a scorer’s touch, Cooley is the catalyst of the Mammoth's offense and a major threat for opponents.

BLUE NOTES

  • Robert Thomas recorded his 300th career assist on Friday vs. Ottawa. He is the seventh player in franchise history to reach 300 assists and is the second-fastest to do so behind Bernie Federko.
  • The Blues have eight goals by rookies this season, which shares fifth in the NHL (1. New York Islanders, 13).

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Dec. 1 - Blues vs. Ducks | Tickets
  • Dec. 4 - Blues at Bruins
  • Dec. 6 - Blues at Senators

Blues to celebrate Faulk's 1,000 games on Nov. 29 vs. Utah

