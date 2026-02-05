Benn scores 2nd goal with :23 left, Stars edge Blues for 6th straight win

Benn also had an assist, Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist and Heiskanen had two assists for the Stars (34-14-9), who enter the Olympic break having won six straight and seven of the past eight games. Jake Oettinger made 14 saves.

“I thought we were very good through two [periods]. Better than we were any of the previous two matches against them,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “Early on, I thought we were a little too loose in the third. We weren’t pushing, we were a little complacent, I felt. Couple of turnovers early, just kind of fed their attack. They made us take a penalty early and then we started to press a little bit after it was 4-3. I give them credit. They came out and played hard. This series of three games, they deserved better fates than losing in the last minutes.”

Jordan Kyrou and Jimmy Snuggerud each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Faulk had two assists for the Blues (20-28-9), who enter the Olympic break with one win in their past nine games (1-7-1). Binnington made 23 saves.

“Even though we were up 2-1, I thought Dallas was territorially dominant,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “The second period did not get much better. The third period we came out with a spirited effort. We pushed for the comeback and then we made a real bad mistake at the end. This is the third time we lose in the last minute against Dallas in our last three games. Our last three games we played I believe we're not playing smart enough hockey to be able to get points or win.”

Snuggerud cut the lead to 4-3 at 11:05 in the third period on a shot from the high slot through traffic.

“Pavel [Buchnevich] played great all game. Brayden [Schenn] is talking up the locker room. He’s one of the best leaders and it’s nice to have the talk and be with each other. You just want to win games and unfortunately, we’re not,” Snuggerud said. “I thought we competed hard and fought back. It just doesn’t go our way at the end of the game.”