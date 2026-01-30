Blues bringing dads on trip to Nashville, Dallas

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The Blues dads are hitting the road.

The team is bringing their dads on the two-game road trip to Nashville and Dallas next week.

The dads will board the team plane on Sunday, stay at the team hotels, attend the team meetings and practices, enjoy the team dinners and take in Monday’s game (Nashville Predators) and Wednesday’s game (Dallas Stars) from the suite level before boarding the team’s charter for the return trip to St. Louis.

“It’s really special,” Jake Neighbours said about having the dads come on the road. “Those guys sacrificed all their time and money and effort to get us where we are today. It goes a long way that they get to come.”

Some familiar faces are back, like Jake's dad, Ed, Jeff Schenn, John Binnington and Tom Parayko, to name a few. This year’s trip will include a lot of new faces, too - former NHLer Dave Snuggerud, Perry Fowler, and Mike Bjugstad are among the dads making their first trip with the team.

Other first-timers are making incredibly long trips to participate — Nathan Walker’s dad, Wayne, had the longest trip as he flew all the way from Sydney, Australia, making connections in Los Angeles and Phoenix before finally landing in St. Louis. Other dads coming from overseas include Philip Broberg’s dad, Mattias (Sweden) and Dalibor Dvorsky’s dad, Dalibor (Slovakia).

Oskar Sundqvist's brother, Anton, Dylan Holloway's brother, Braunson, and Jonatan Berggren's brother, Jesper, are joining the trip as well.

The Blues are 8-2-1 all time with their dads on the road, a record that spans six different road trips. Most recently, the team went 1-1 with the dads in attendance in 2023.

“You always get an extra pep in your step when you've got family in town,” Neighbours said. “I think when you’ve got a full team of dads there, it's real motivation. I know my dad is fired up. I'm not the best at keeping him up to date on what's going on every single day, so he appreciates being on these trips and getting to see it firsthand.”

DAD'S TRIP GUESTLIST

Jesper Berggren (Jonatan Berggren’s brother)
John Binnington (Jordan Binnington’s dad)
Mike Bjugstad (Nick Bjugstad’s dad)
Mattias Broberg (Philip Broberg’s dad)
Dalibor Dvorsky (Dalibor Dvorsky’s dad)
Len Fabbri (Robby Fabbri’s dad)
Perry Fowler (Cam Fowler’s dad)
Steve Hofer (Joel Hofer’s dad)
Braunson Holloway (Dylan Holloway’s brother)
Frantzi Joseph (Mathieu Joseph’s dad)
Tom Kessel (Matthew Kessel’s dad)
Jeff Mailloux (Logan Mailloux’s dad)
Ed Neighbours (Jake Neighbours’ dad)
Tom Parayko (Colton Parayko’s dad)
Jeff Schenn (Brayden Schenn’s dad)
Dave Snuggerud (Jimmy Snuggerud’s dad)
Anton Sundqvist (Oskar Sundqvist’s brother)
Byron Tucker (Tyler Tucker’s dad)
Wayne Walker (Nathan Walker’s dad)

Guest list subject to change.

