Blues bringing dads on trip to Nashville, Dallas

The Blues dads are hitting the road.

The team is bringing their dads on the two-game road trip to Nashville and Dallas next week.

The dads will board the team plane on Sunday, stay at the team hotels, attend the team meetings and practices, enjoy the team dinners and take in Monday’s game (Nashville Predators) and Wednesday’s game (Dallas Stars) from the suite level before boarding the team’s charter for the return trip to St. Louis.

“It’s really special,” Jake Neighbours said about having the dads come on the road. “Those guys sacrificed all their time and money and effort to get us where we are today. It goes a long way that they get to come.”

Some familiar faces are back, like Jake's dad, Ed, Jeff Schenn, John Binnington and Tom Parayko, to name a few. This year’s trip will include a lot of new faces, too - former NHLer Dave Snuggerud, Perry Fowler, and Mike Bjugstad are among the dads making their first trip with the team.