Projected Lineup: Nov. 29 vs. Utah

The St. Louis Blues host the Utah Mammoth on Saturday (7 p.m. FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN), and there will be some fresh faces in the lineup as they play their third game in four days.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed two changes among the forward personnel as Nick Bjugstad and Alexey Toropchenko will return to the lineup. The defensive players and pairings will remain the same as in Friday's win.

Bjugstad and Toropchenko will go in for Pius Suter and Nathan Walker, respectively. Montgomery said Suter is nursing a muscle-related lower-body issue, while Walker is rest-based and due to the condensed game schedule.

Joel Hofer will get the start in net.