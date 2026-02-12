Binnington records shutout in Olympics debut

Jordan Binnington recorded a 26-save shutout in his Olympic debut with Team Canada on Thursday, helping his club to a 5-0 victory in their opening game against Team Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Binnington was making his first appearance in the Olympics after he helped Canada to a championship at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

Binnington has now won three straight games for Team Canada and is 4-1-0 for Canada in best-on-best tournaments.

For schedule information and stat updates for the Blues at the Winter Games, visit stlouisblues.com/olympics.