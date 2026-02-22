Binnington, Parayko win silver at Olympics

It was the game everybody was waiting for, and it delivered.

An incredible 60+ minutes of hockey concluded with Team USA beating Team Canada, 2-1, in overtime in the gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and defenseman Colton Parayko will bring home silver medals as members of Team Canada. Additional Blues staff with Canada include GM Doug Armstrong, goaltending coach David Alexander and video coach Elliott Mondou.

Binnington came up big in the game, making 26 saves. He finished with four wins, a 1.78 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and one shutout in five starts in Milan.

Despite being held scoreless in the tournament, Parayko provided a steady presence on the blue line for Canada. He averaged 15:32 per game, mostly on the second pair.

With Milano Cortina 2026 officially concluded, the Olympians will make their way back to St. Louis to continue the NHL season. The Blues resume play on Feb. 26 against the Seattle Kraken.

For a full recap of all the Blues players' performances at the Winter Games, visit stlouisblues.com/olympics.