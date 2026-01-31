Suter activated from injured reserve

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have activated forward Pius Suter from injured reserve.

In addition, the Blues assigned forward Matt Luff to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Suter, 29, has missed the last 15 games after suffering a right‑ankle injury in the Blues’ 3–2 win over the Nashville Predators on Dec. 27. The Zurich, Switzerland native has dressed in 37 games this season, recording 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

Overall, Suter has totaled 176 points (89 goals, 87 assists) and 88 penalty minutes in 401 career regular‑season games.