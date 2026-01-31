Suter activated from injured reserve

suter_skate
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have activated forward Pius Suter from injured reserve.

In addition, the Blues assigned forward Matt Luff to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Suter, 29, has missed the last 15 games after suffering a right‑ankle injury in the Blues’ 3–2 win over the Nashville Predators on Dec. 27. The Zurich, Switzerland native has dressed in 37 games this season, recording 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

Overall, Suter has totaled 176 points (89 goals, 87 assists) and 88 penalty minutes in 401 career regular‑season games.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Jan. 31 vs. Blue Jackets 

Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets

Blues recall Luff from Springfield

Snuggerud breaks tie with 9 seconds left, Blues defeat Panthers to end 5-game skid

Sundqvist activated from injured reserve

Barkin' for the Blues Night returns Jan. 31

Holloway placed on injured reserve

Harley breaks tie late in 3rd, Stars recover to top Blues

Kyrou, Neighbours injured vs. Dallas

Stenberg assigned to Springfield

Moore scores, gets shootout winner in return, Kings defeat Blues

Blues host USA Hockey Silver Goalie education course

Robertson scores winner with 1 minute left, Stars top Blues

Holloway launches new line of hats at STL Authentics

Blues, Ameren team up for Future Goals program

Blues, Circa Sports to send two fans to Vegas for each remaining home win

Scheifele has 3 points, powers Jets past Blues

Blues, BetMGM announce official sports betting partnership