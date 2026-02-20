Binnington, Parayko to play for gold at Olympics

Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko are going for gold!

Team Canada advanced to the gold medal game with a 3-2 win over Team Finland in Friday's semifinals. They'll face the United States on Sunday at 7:10 a.m. in the last matchup of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (NBC, Peacock).

Binnington made 15 saves in net, but was perfect on 5-on-5 play as both goals came in special teams situations. He is 4-0 at this Winter Games with a 1.90 goals-against average, .958 save percentage and one shutout. Parayko logged 15:12 in the game and has been a consistent blue line presence all tournament for the Canadians.

Dalibor Dvorsky and Team Slovakia finished fourth in the tournament, falling to Team Finland 6-1 in Saturday's bronze medal game. The 20-year-old Blues forward registered six points (3g, 3a) in six games and has been one of the top young players in the Olympics, setting both an NHL and Blues record.

For schedule information and stat updates for all the Blues players at the Winter Games, visit stlouisblues.com/olympics.