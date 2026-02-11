Dvorsky shines in Olympics opener

Dalibor Dvorsky made his Olympic debut on Wednesday, and it was one to remember.

The St. Louis Blues rookie scored the go-ahead goal (and eventual game-winner) and added an assist as Team Slovakia upset Team Finland, 4-1, to open the men's hockey schedule at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Dvorsky (20 years, 241 days) is the second-youngest player representing an NHL team at the Olympics to score a game-winner. He trails only Alex Ovechkin, who was 83 days younger when he accomplished the same feat in 2006. He is also the youngest Slovak player to score at an Olympic Winter Games with NHL players.

Team Slovakia will now try to replicate this success on Friday in their next game. They face off against the host team, Italy, at 5:10 a.m.

