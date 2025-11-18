Blues to celebrate Faulk's 1,000 games on Nov. 29 vs. Utah

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate defenseman Justin Faulk's 1,000 NHL games milestone with a pregame ceremony prior to the Nov. 29 game vs. the Utah Mammoth (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Faulk is expected to play in his 1,000th NHL game on Nov. 18 in Toronto.

The pregame celebration in St. Louis will feature a special in-game tribute, a presentation of gifts from the organization, a silver stick and special jerseys for pregame warmups. Faulk's family will also join him on the ice for the ceremony.

Video messages from teammates - both current and former - will also be played throughout the night.

Faulk is currently in his seventh season with the Blues. He played 559 games over eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes prior to his arrival in St. Louis. Through 999 games, Faulk has posted 134 goals and 334 assists (468 points).

Click here to secure tickets for the Nov. 29 pregame celebration at Enterprise Center (use promo code FAULK72 for $72 or $172 tickets).