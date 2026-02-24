Blue Note Cup set for Feb. 28 - March 1

The annual Blue Note Cup championship is back in action this weekend, marking the culmination of the Missouri Youth Hockey season. The event is supported by the St. Louis Blues and its youth hockey partner, First Community Credit Union.

The Blue Note Cup will take place the weekend of Feb. 28 - March 1, primarily at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. It will feature the final 74 teams across 37 divisions in the Missouri Youth Hockey playoffs.

The Blues formed a partnership with Missouri Youth Hockey in 2016-17 to help bring the Blue Note Cup championship to life, with the number of overall divisions competing for trophies expanding from 19 to 37 in that time. This growth includes an increase in older divisions, highlighting strong retention across youth hockey in the region.

Following significant expansion in the past two years, the 6U/8U festival which accompanies the event will take place at the Maryville University Hockey Center.

Fans attending this weekend's festivities will also have the opportunity to purchase new and game-used Blues equipment from Rinkside Reserve, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Centene Community Ice Center.

Follow St. Louis Blues Youth Hockey X, Instagram and Facebook and search #BlueNoteCup on social media to stay up-to-date throughout the weekend. Blue Note Cup results will be posted on stlouisblues.com following the conclusion of the tournament.

For more information on the tournaments, brackets and divisions, and for the full 6U/8U festival schedule, check out Missouri Hockey's website.