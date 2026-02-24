Blue Note Cup set for Feb. 28 - March 1

GlI9GDFWwAA_96X
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The annual Blue Note Cup championship is back in action this weekend, marking the culmination of the Missouri Youth Hockey season. The event is supported by the St. Louis Blues and its youth hockey partner, First Community Credit Union.

The Blue Note Cup will take place the weekend of Feb. 28 - March 1, primarily at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. It will feature the final 74 teams across 37 divisions in the Missouri Youth Hockey playoffs. 

The Blues formed a partnership with Missouri Youth Hockey in 2016-17 to help bring the Blue Note Cup championship to life, with the number of overall divisions competing for trophies expanding from 19 to 37 in that time. This growth includes an increase in older divisions, highlighting strong retention across youth hockey in the region.

Following significant expansion in the past two years, the 6U/8U festival which accompanies the event will take place at the Maryville University Hockey Center.

Fans attending this weekend's festivities will also have the opportunity to purchase new and game-used Blues equipment from Rinkside Reserve, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Centene Community Ice Center.

Follow St. Louis Blues Youth Hockey X, Instagram and Facebook and search #BlueNoteCup on social media to stay up-to-date throughout the weekend. Blue Note Cup results will be posted on stlouisblues.com following the conclusion of the tournament.

For more information on the tournaments, brackets and divisions, and for the full 6U/8U festival schedule, check out Missouri Hockey's website.

2026 SCHEDULE:

Saturday, Feb. 28

Plager Rink

9 a.m. - 10U Squirt C3: Affton vs. Rockets

10:40 a.m. - 10U Squirt C2: Lady Liberty vs. Kirkwood

12:20 p.m. - 10U Squirt B2: Twin Bridges vs. St. Peters 

2 p.m. - 12U Peewee A3: Meramec vs. Kirkwood

3:40 p.m. - 10U Squirt A2: Southern Illinois vs. Northwest Arkansas

5:20 p.m. - 10U Squirt A1: Meramec vs. Twin Bridges

7 p.m. - 12U Peewee C3: St. Peters vs. Meramec

NHL Rink

9:20 a.m. - 12U Peewee C2: Chesterfield vs. Affton

11 a.m. - 10U Squirt A3: Decatur vs. Kirkwood

12:40 p.m. - 12U Peewee B3: St. Peters vs. Meramec

2:20 p.m. - 14U Bantam B2: Kirkwood vs. Kirkwood

4 p.m. - 10U Squirt B3: Chesterfield vs. Springfield (MO)

5:40 p.m. - 10U Squirt B1: Meramec vs. Twin Bridges

7:20 p.m. - 14U Bantam A1: Southern Illinois vs. Chesterfield 

USA Rink

9:40 a.m. - 14U Bantam A2: St. Peters vs. Rockets

11:20 a.m. - Tier 2 9U Squirt AA: Sting vs. Knights

1:15 p.m. - Tier 2 10U Squirt AA: Eagles vs. Sting

3:10 p.m. - Tier 2 11U Peewee AA: Eagles vs. Knights

5:05 p.m. - Tier 2 12U Peewee AA: Knights vs. Eagles

7 p.m. - Tier 2 13U Bantam AA: Eagles vs. Knights

Sunday, March 1

Plager Rink

8:45 a.m. - 14U Bantam C1: Twin Bridges vs. Affton

10:25 a.m. - 12U Peewee B2: St. Peters vs. Chesterfield 

12:05 p.m. - 10U Squirt C1: Kirkwood vs. Decatur

1:45 p.m. - 12U Peewee A1: Kirkwood vs. Meramec

3:25 p.m. - Midget 16U A: St. Peters vs. Rockets

5:35 p.m. - Midget 16U AA: Kirkwood vs. Chesterfield

NHL Rink

8:30 a.m. - 12U Peewee B1: Springfield (MO) vs. Kirkwood

10:10 a.m. - 12U Peewee C1: Southern Illinois vs. St. Peters

11:50 a.m. - Midget 18U AA: Affton Ferbet vs. Rockets

2 p.m. - 14U Bantam B3: Little Rock vs. Rockets

3:40 p.m. - 14U Bantam B1: Rockets vs. Kirkwood

5:20 p.m. - 14U Bantam A3: Meramec vs. Kirkwood

USA Rink

9 a.m. - 12U Peewee A2: Meramec vs. Kirkwood

10:40 a.m. - Tier 1 9U Squirt AAA: Carshield vs. Blues

12:35 p.m. - Tier 1 10U Squirt AAA: Carshield vs. Blues

2:30 p.m. -  Tier 1 11U Peewee AAA: Carshield vs. Blues

4:25 p.m. - Tier 1 12U Peewee AAA: Carshield vs. Blues

News Feed

Blues acquire Gauthier in trade with Islanders

Binnington, Parayko win silver at Olympics

Dvorsky sets Blues, NHL rookie Olympic points records

Binnington, Parayko to play for gold at Olympics

Three Blues advance to Olympic semifinals

Binnington, Parayko, Dvorsky help teams top preliminary play at Olympics

Binnington records shutout in Olympics debut

Olympic History: Blues at the Winter Games

Dvorsky shines in Olympics opener

Blues claim Finley off waivers

Benn scores 2nd goal with :23 left, Stars edge Blues for 6th straight win

Blues acquire Bordeleau, pick from Devils

Stamkos scores twice in 3rd, Predators rally past Blues

Blues bringing dads on trip to Nashville, Dallas

Blue Jackets defeat Blues, push winning streak to season-high 5 games

Thomas undergoes minor leg procedure

Suter activated from injured reserve

Blues recall Luff from Springfield