Blues acquire Bordeleau, pick from Devils

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has acquired forward Thomas Bordeleau and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Nick Bjugstad.

Bordeleau will report to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bordeleau, 24, has dressed in 35 games for the AHL’s Utica Comets this season, recording eight points (two goals, six assists) and 37 penalty minutes. Overall, the Houston, Texas native has played in 196 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 115 points (49 goals, 66 assists) and 126 penalty minutes. Bordeleau has also made 44 career NHL regular-season appearances with the San Jose Sharks, tallying 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and 18 penalty minutes. He was drafted by the Sharks in the second round (38th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Bjugstad, 33, was signed by the Blues as a free agent last July. This season, the Minneapolis, Minnesota native has dressed in 35 games, posting seven points (six goals, one assist) and 25 penalty minutes. Overall, Bjugstad has appeared in 795 career NHL regular-season games, amassing 337 points (163 goals, 174 assists) and 369 penalty minutes.