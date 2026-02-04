Blues acquire Bordeleau, pick from Devils

bjugstad_bordeleau_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has acquired forward Thomas Bordeleau and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Nick Bjugstad.

Bordeleau will report to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bordeleau, 24, has dressed in 35 games for the AHL’s Utica Comets this season, recording eight points (two goals, six assists) and 37 penalty minutes. Overall, the Houston, Texas native has played in 196 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 115 points (49 goals, 66 assists) and 126 penalty minutes. Bordeleau has also made 44 career NHL regular-season appearances with the San Jose Sharks, tallying 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and 18 penalty minutes. He was drafted by the Sharks in the second round (38th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Bjugstad, 33, was signed by the Blues as a free agent last July. This season, the Minneapolis, Minnesota native has dressed in 35 games, posting seven points (six goals, one assist) and 25 penalty minutes. Overall, Bjugstad has appeared in 795 career NHL regular-season games, amassing 337 points (163 goals, 174 assists) and 369 penalty minutes.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Feb. 4 at Dallas

Preview: Blues at Stars

Stamkos scores twice in 3rd, Predators rally past Blues

Blues bringing dads on trip to Nashville, Dallas

Blue Jackets defeat Blues, push winning streak to season-high 5 games

Thomas undergoes minor leg procedure

Suter activated from injured reserve

Blues recall Luff from Springfield

Snuggerud breaks tie with 9 seconds left, Blues defeat Panthers to end 5-game skid

Sundqvist activated from injured reserve

Barkin' for the Blues Night returns Jan. 31

Holloway placed on injured reserve

Harley breaks tie late in 3rd, Stars recover to top Blues

Kyrou, Neighbours injured vs. Dallas

Stenberg assigned to Springfield

Moore scores, gets shootout winner in return, Kings defeat Blues

Blues host USA Hockey Silver Goalie education course

Robertson scores winner with 1 minute left, Stars top Blues