Thomas undergoes minor leg procedure

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Saturday that forward Robert Thomas has undergone a minor procedure on his leg.

Thomas is expected to return to the lineup following the Olympic break.

Thomas, 26, has dressed in 42 games for the Blues this season, recording a team-leading 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists).

Overall, the Aurora, Ontario native has appeared in 508 career regular-season games with the Blues, totaling 429 points (118 goals, 311 assists) and 160 penalty minutes.