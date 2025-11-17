Justin Faulk: Grit, grind and 1,000 NHL games

There’s something fitting about Justin Faulk playing in his 1,000th NHL game in Toronto — one of hockey’s biggest stages — because his story has always been one of unwavering impact.

He’s the kind of player who never chases the spotlight but always seems to earn it — the defenseman who goes out and does the work, night after night, shift after shift.

Quiet. Consistent. Reliable.

Born in South St. Paul, Minnesota, Faulk learned to skate at just three years old. By age six, he was playing organized hockey, often against kids older and bigger than him. His path wasn’t always easy — he lost his father at a young age — but with the support of his mom, Gail, and his brother, David, he found his fuel early.

He doesn’t hesitate when asked who shaped him most.

“Ultimately, it boils down to my mom,” Faulk said. “She had to raise me and my brother…working multiple jobs, just trying to find ways to support us and ultimately give us everything she could. It taught me how to be resilient and work hard. There could always be worse days, and you can show up to the rink and move on from things.”

That mindset — resilience, perspective, and a quiet refusal to quit — became the backbone of his career. More than anything, he says, he just wanted to make her proud.

He did that — and then some.