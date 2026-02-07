Blues claim Finley off waivers

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has claimed forward Jack Finley off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Finley, 23, has dressed in 22 games for the Lightning this season, recording three points (two goals, one assist) and 21 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-6, 227-pound forward has also tallied three points (one goal, two assists) in three games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch. Overall, he has totaled 84 points (40 goals, 44 assists) and 102 penalty minutes in 164 career AHL regular-season games.

Finley was drafted by the Lightning in the second round (No. 57 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He is the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Finley, who wore the Blue Note from 1998-2004.