Stamkos scores twice in 3rd, Predators rally past Blues

Ryan O'Reilly also had two goals, and Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist for the Predators (26-23-6), who won their second straight. Roman Josi had four assists and Luke Evangelista had three assists. Juuse Saros was pulled after allowing five goals on 21 shots. Justus Annunen replaced Saros and made 14 saves.

Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and one assist, and Philip Broberg and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (20-27-9), who have lost seven of their past eight (1-6-1). Jordan Kyrou had three assists, and Joel Hofer made 22 saves.

“Once they scored their second goal, I didn’t feel the same amount of confidence with our players with the puck,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “We started turning pucks over that I thought we had time and space, and then it just started to snowball. We got 5-3 to the end of the second. We had a chance to regroup. And then after we regrouped in between periods, they were rolling, they were feeling it, and we didn’t win enough battles to be able to gain lines and protect the lead that we had.”

Neighbours gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 4:53 of the first period on a redirection from the slot.

O’Reilly scored for the Predators on the power play to make it 1-1 at 9:16, reaching out with one hand on the stick for a redirection of a pass from Forsberg.

“I hate to say it, but we kind of have a trend that we kind of do is start slow and then get into it,” O’Reilly said. “Going forward, we have to find a way to be a little more consistent with that. But you feel it throughout the group. It’s a couple of good shifts together and you just feel momentum.”