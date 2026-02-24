Blues acquire Gauthier in trade with Islanders

gauthier_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has acquired forward Julien Gauthier from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Matt Luff. 

Gauthier will report to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Gauthier, 28, has dressed in 14 games for the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders this season, recording seven points (five goals, two assists) and six penalty minutes. Overall, the Pointe-aux-Trembles, Quebec native has totaled 130 points (86 goals, 44 assists) and 131 penalty minutes in 228 career AHL regular-season games.  He has also played in 181 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, and the Islanders, posting 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) and 44 penalty minutes.

Luff, 28, has logged 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 42 games with the Thunderbirds this season.  Overall, he has amassed 251 points (101 goals, 150 assists) and 205 penalty minutes in 321 career AHL regular-season games.

News Feed

Binnington, Parayko win silver at Olympics

Dvorsky sets Blues, NHL rookie Olympic points records

Binnington, Parayko to play for gold at Olympics

Three Blues advance to Olympic semifinals

Binnington, Parayko, Dvorsky help teams top preliminary play at Olympics

Binnington records shutout in Olympics debut

Olympic History: Blues at the Winter Games

Dvorsky shines in Olympics opener

Blues claim Finley off waivers

Benn scores 2nd goal with :23 left, Stars edge Blues for 6th straight win

Blues acquire Bordeleau, pick from Devils

Stamkos scores twice in 3rd, Predators rally past Blues

Blues bringing dads on trip to Nashville, Dallas

Blue Jackets defeat Blues, push winning streak to season-high 5 games

Thomas undergoes minor leg procedure

Suter activated from injured reserve

Blues recall Luff from Springfield

Snuggerud breaks tie with 9 seconds left, Blues defeat Panthers to end 5-game skid