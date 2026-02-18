Three Blues advance to Olympic semifinals

We're down to the final four teams at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and three St. Louis Blues remain in the hunt for gold.

Jordan Binnington, Dalibor Dvorsky, Colton Parayko and their respective teams advanced with wins in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, guaranteeing all will get the chance to play for a medal at the Winter Games.

Team Slovakia and Dvorsky opened quarterfinal play with a rout of Germany, claiming a decisive 6-2 win. The Blues rookie had a goal and an assist, giving him six points (three goals, three assists) in four games. He also set two records in the process: most points by an NHL rookie in a single Olympic tournament and most points by any Blues player in a single Olympic tournament.

Binnington and Parayko advanced with Team Canada's thrilling win over Team Czechia in overtime, 4-3. Binnington made several huge saves late to help the top-seeded Canadians move on. The goaltender has won all three of his starts in Milan, posting a 1.65 goals-against average and .922 save percentage with one shutout. Despite being held off the scoresheet thus far, Parayko has been a steady defensive presence on a deep squad.

Team Finland and Team USA round out the semifinal competitors.

Finland avoided the upset against Team Switzerland, tying the game late before winning in overtime, 3-2. Blues forward Pius Suter had an assist in the quarterfinal matchup for Switzerland and finished the tournament with three points (two goals, one assist) in five games.

The United States prevailed in overtime, 2-1, against Team Sweden to lock up the final spot. Blues defenseman Philip Broberg logged almost 25 minutes in the contest and collected one assist over five games while representing Sweden.

The semifinals will take place Friday, with the bronze medal game Saturday and gold medal matchup Sunday. Canada and Finland will face off in the first semifinal at 9:40 a.m., followed by Slovakia and the USA at 2:10 p.m.

For schedule information and stat updates for all the Blues players at the Winter Games, visit stlouisblues.com/olympics.