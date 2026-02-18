Dvorsky sets Blues, NHL rookie Olympic points records

Dalibor Dvorsky's incredible Winter Olympics continues, and now he has two records to his name.

The St. Louis Blues forward registered a goal and an assist on Wednesday in Slovakia's 6-2 win over Germany at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This brings his tournament totals to six points (3g, 3a), the most ever by an NHL rookie and the most by any Blues player in a single Olympic tournament.

Dvorsky's assist early in the game made him the lone Blues player to surpass four points in a single Winter Olympics. He broke a four-way tie with Alexander Steen (2014, Sweden), David Backes (2014, USA) and Scott Young (2002, USA) to claim the title.

Then, with a goal in the second period, he entered the history books. His six points as an NHL rookie tops the previous record of five, shared by Sami Vatanen (2014, Finland), Olli Maata (2014, Finland) and Alex Ovechkin (2006, Russia).

The 20-year-old has recorded points in all four games this tournament. He is the second-youngest player to record a point streak of four-plus games at an Olympics with NHL players, trailing only Evgeni Malkin, who was 19 when he accomplished it in 2006.

Wednesday's win propelled Team Slovakia into the next round and guaranteed they will have the chance to play for a medal. The semifinals will be played on Friday.

For schedule information and stat updates for all the Blues players at the Winter Games, visit stlouisblues.com/olympics.