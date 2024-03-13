Preview: Blues vs. Kings

BLUES After an ugly three games in the Tri-State area, the Blues shipped up to Boston for one last matchup with the Bruins before returning to Enterprise Center. St. Louis had been reeling, but you'd never know it from Monday's box score.

The Blues had been struggling to create offense, especially at even strength, and that culminated in a 4-0 rout by the New York Rangers. St. Louis hadn't scored three or more 5-on-5 goals in 11 straight games dating back to Feb. 15. Head Coach Drew Bannister knew he needed to make some big adjustments in Boston, and that's what he did.

One notable change Bannister made was to his third forward line, putting Brandon Saad with Kevin Hayes and Kasperi Kapanen. Each member had at least two points Monday, with Kapanen (one goal, two assists) leading the charge.

“Really happy for Hayes, Kapanen and Saad," Bannister said postgame. "I thought they were outstanding tonight. It’s a real good sign for us that they’re able to come out and play as well as they did and be able to score in that game.”

Bannister also switched up the defensive pairings, reintroducing Matthew Kessel to the lineup after spending time with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Five of the Blues' six defensemen - including Kessel - found their way onto the scoresheet while also protecting Joel Hofer, who saved 36 of 37 shots.

“From our goaltending out to our forwards, we didn’t have any passengers," Bannister said. "Everybody played well here tonight. Joel had to make some big saves for us; he played outstanding. Our penalty kill was outstanding here tonight and our power play was able to score. In all aspects of the game, guys were contributing.”

The Blues are hoping to bring their upward momentum back home.

"Obviously we'd like to have a couple more wins on the road trip," Hofer said, "but this is a big win for our club. It's obviously a good team (in Boston). Hopefully we can keep this going at home."

On Wednesday, the Blues will be wearing their 1990s throwback uniforms for the only time this season. The Kings will also be wearing kits similar to theirs from the '90s (save for the chrome helmets).