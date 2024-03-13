Projected Lineup: March 13 vs. Los Angeles

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Following an impressive 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Monday night, Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister isn’t changing any of his forward lines or defense pairings for Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (6:30 p.m., TNT, Max, 101 ESPN).

Bannister made some changes for Monday’s game in Boston, moving Brayden Schenn to the top line with Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, shifting Pavel Buchnevich to center on the second line, and putting Brandon Saad with Kevin Hayes and Kasperi Kapanen - and got great results.

That means prospect Zach Dean - who was recalled Monday - will have to wait to make his NHL debut.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brayden Schenn - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc - Pavel Buchnevich - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

