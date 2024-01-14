Preview: Blues vs. Flyers

BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their strong performance against the Eastern Conference's best, taking a point with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Oskar Sundqvist made a savvy deflection in front of the net to tie the game with 5:13 remaining in regulation - the Blues' second power-play goal of the game - but Boston's Charlie McAvoy scored the game winner 1:10 into overtime.

After scoring two on Thursday against the Rangers, the Blues have now scored multiple power-play goals in consecutive games for the first time all season - a welcome change after their slow start to the season. From Opening Night to Dec. 12 (28 games), the Blues scored on just 8.4% of their power plays, No. 31 in the NHL. Since then (14 games), their 22.5% clip ranks them just outside the Top 10.

"Power play was great today; thought our PK was good too... A lot of positives in this game," said Kasperi Kapanen, whose assist helped Kevin Hayes get the Blues on the board. "I think we've been playing really well against the top teams in the League... We've been winning a good amount of games."

The Blues have one more game remaining in their four-game homestand, facing another Eastern Conference Playoff hopeful in the Philadelphia Flyers. Afterwards, the Blues travel to start a home-and-home series with Washington, bringing them back to St. Louis on Saturday for the Blues Hall of Fame Game.

Officially halfway through the season, the Blue host the red-hot Flyers with a record of 21-18-2, worth 44 points and fifth in the Central Division.