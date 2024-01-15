Projected Lineup: Jan. 15 vs. Philadelphia

kapanen_kasperi_16x9
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to make two subtle changes - one to the forward lines and one to the defense pairings -ahead of Monday's matchup, as the St. Louis Blues host the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Forward Kasperi Kapanen will join the second line with Jake Neighbours and Captain Brayden Schenn, who will make his 900th career professional appearance on Monday night. In a corresponding move, Brandon Saad will join the third line with former Flyer Kevin Hayes and Alexey Toropchenko.

“Small adjustment, but I thought Kappy was really good last game so we want to reward guys when they’re playing well for us and try and strengthen our group and try and see if we can continue to find chemistry within our front lines,” Bannister said. “What I liked about his game is I thought he was more direct, he played a more north game, challenged D with his speed wide which we want to see more of.”

On the defensive end, Torey Krug will now be paired with Justin Faulk, who is expected to play in his second game since returning from injury Saturday night against Boston. Matthew Kessel will now be paired with Scott Perunovich.

“[Kessel and Perunovich] played together before in the American League a little bit. I don’t forsee it always being the same pairings...” Bannister said. “We can still spot them in different areas of the game and with different guys at certain times, but I’m very comfortable with them playing together.”

In addition, Bannister opted to give Joel Hofer the start in net tonight.

“Anytime you have two goaltenders who are playing as well as both of our goalies have played over the last month… you want to continue to use them both and not tax one guy, and I think that’s a luxury that we have here.”

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours – Brayden Schenn – Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad – Kevin Hayes – Alexey Toropchenko
Nathan Walker – Oskar Sundqvist – Sammy Blais

Defense

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko
Torey Krug – Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich – Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer

