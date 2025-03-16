Preview: Blues vs. Ducks
When: Sunday, March 16 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com
QUICK HITS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues (32-28-7) put forth a dominant all-around effort Saturday in a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The team was led by a hat trick from Jordan Kyrou, two assists from Cam Fowler and 17 saves from goaltender Joel Hofer.
Jake Neighbours scored the team's second goal of the night, the eventual game-winner.
"It's motivating because we have that feeling in the locker room right now where we have our foundation every night, we know our identity and we're always in games," Neighbours said. "It's fun to be a part of right now."
The team now returns home to St. Louis for a matchup with the Ducks and a celebration of captain Brayden Schenn's 1,000-games milestone. The game, previously scheduled for 5 p.m., will now start at 7 p.m. due to travel complications for the team.
DUCKS The Anaheim Ducks (29-30-7) travel to St. Louis following a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the team.
The Blues and Ducks last met on March 7, a 4-3 win for St. Louis in Anaheim. Since then the Ducks have gone 2-2-0, with wins against the Predators and New York Islanders and losses to the Washington Capitals and Utah Hockey Club.
Anaheim trails in the Wild Card standings but still has a chance to go on a run. They are four points behind Utah (65 points) and six points behind Vancouver (73 points), who currently holds the last spot.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Forward Jordan Kyrou registered his fifth career hat trick on Saturday, tying him for sixth-most in franchise history. Kyrou is now up to 27 goals and 53 points in 67 games this season. He is the third Blues player to record 25 goals in four or more consecutive seasons in the last 40 years, joining Brett Hull and Vladimir Tarasenko.
DUCKS Forward Alex Killorn has goals in back-to-back games, including the game-winner on Friday against Nashville. The veteran has three goals in his last five contests, including one against the Blues when the two teams met last week. Killorn is fourth on the team with 15 goals and has 28 points in 66 games this season.
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues are riding a nine-game win streak against the Ducks, averaging 4.7 goals per game in that stretch. It's the fifth-longest active win streak for any NHL team against one franchise.
- Brayden Schenn has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last 10 games and 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his last 14 games.
- Cam Fowler has registered 23 points since being acquired by the Blues on Dec. 14. Fowler is tied with Kaapo Kakko for the most points with their new team among players traded in 2024-25.
- Since Feb. 2, Pavel Buchnevich shares sixth in the NHL with 13 assists.