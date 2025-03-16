Preview: Blues vs. Ducks

When: Sunday, March 16 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (32-28-7) put forth a dominant all-around effort Saturday in a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The team was led by a hat trick from Jordan Kyrou, two assists from Cam Fowler and 17 saves from goaltender Joel Hofer.

Jake Neighbours scored the team's second goal of the night, the eventual game-winner.

"It's motivating because we have that feeling in the locker room right now where we have our foundation every night, we know our identity and we're always in games," Neighbours said. "It's fun to be a part of right now."

The team now returns home to St. Louis for a matchup with the Ducks and a celebration of captain Brayden Schenn's 1,000-games milestone. The game, previously scheduled for 5 p.m., will now start at 7 p.m. due to travel complications for the team.

DUCKS The Anaheim Ducks (29-30-7) travel to St. Louis following a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the team.

The Blues and Ducks last met on March 7, a 4-3 win for St. Louis in Anaheim. Since then the Ducks have gone 2-2-0, with wins against the Predators and New York Islanders and losses to the Washington Capitals and Utah Hockey Club.

Anaheim trails in the Wild Card standings but still has a chance to go on a run. They are four points behind Utah (65 points) and six points behind Vancouver (73 points), who currently holds the last spot.