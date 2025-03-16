Projected Lineup: March 16 vs. Anaheim

The St. Louis Blues are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and have a chance to climb into a tie for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference on Sunday night when they host the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN) at Enterprise Center.

The Blues will be on short rest after playing Saturday night, earning a 5-1 win in Minnesota before having travel complications returning to St. Louis.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery won't make any lineup changes except for returning Jordan Binnington back between the pipes.

"I really like the way the chemistry of the lines, the pairings, the feeling you have when the same group is going together," Montgomery said.