Preview: Blues vs. Capitals

The St. Louis Blues did not get the start to the home-and-home set they wanted on Thursday night, falling 5-2 to the Capitals in Washington, D.C. Nathan Walker scored a pair of goals, but the Blues were unable to withstand a strong performance from Washington's power play and a hat trick from former Blue TJ Oshie and they fell 5-2.

The Capitals, who have struggled on the power play this season, went 2-for-4 - both goals by Oshie - and the Blues went 0-for-5 to mark the main difference in Thursday's contest.

"We gave them good looks on their power plays and didn't generate any on ours," said Justin Faulk, who assisted on Walker's second goal. "We had plenty of chances to find ways to make this a tighter game and buckle down on the penalty kill, and we just weren't able to."

Oshie, whose hat trick was No. 7 of his NHL career, has 10 points in 26 games this season - six of which have come in his last four games. Since his trade from the Blues in 2015, Oshie has nine points in eight games against the Blues.

Nick Leddy, Colton Parayko and Nikita Alexandrov also recorded points for the Blues, Alexandrov's marking his first NHL point this season - immediately after his recall from a conditioning assignment in Springfield.

The Blues and Caps both return to St. Louis this weekend to finish their home-and-home series, meeting Saturday night as the Blues honor their franchise legends inducted to the Blues Hall of Fame. The rematch marks the Blues' last home game for eight days, playing in Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle next week.

The Blues are 21-20-2 on the season heading into Saturday's matchup, while the Capitals are 22-15-6.