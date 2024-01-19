Blues Hall of Fame inductees to drop puck Jan. 20

387liut
By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

The next class of the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame will be inducted on Jan. 19 at the Missouri Athletic Club. On Jan. 20, those same legends will be recognized in front of the Enterprise Center crowd.

Maja Demitra, wife to the late Pavol Demitra, will join both Keith Tkachuk and Mike Liut for a ceremonial puck drop before Saturday night's game against the Washington Capitals.

The Blues Hall of Fame was established in 2023 to honor those who have made significant contributions to the Blues franchise, both on and off the ice. Fourteen legends - including players, coaches, executives and broadcasters - were inducted as the inaugural class.

To learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame, visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame.

Tickets for the Jan. 20 game vs. the Washington Capitals are available on ticketmaster.com.

