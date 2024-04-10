Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

BLUES The recent three-game road trip started out rough for the St. Louis Blues. After back-to-back losses and playoffs seemingly fading from possibility, Sunday would have been a convenient time to throw in the towel.

However, Robert Thomas wanted to send a different message.

"We're still competitive," he said. "We're not mailing it in, we're playing for pride, and obviously there's still a little chance, so we're just doing our best to try and win every game."

Thomas recorded four points in a 6-5 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks. The game was closer than the Blues had hoped - they led three separate times, including a 5-3 lead in the third - but the Ducks fought back to send it to a shootout.

"Obviously we'd like to clean it up a little bit," Thomas said. "We had the lead three or four times. It's frustrating to give up the lead and have to go to a shootout."

Anaheim sent three of the most skilled forwards in the league: Trevor Zegras, Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry. However, Jordan Binnington was up the task, and he stopped all three.